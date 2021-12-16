Daily Times




Gigi shares unseen photo with Taylor Swift on singer’s birthday

Staff Report

Supermodel Gigi Hadid on Monday sent birthday greetings to Taylor Swift who turned 32.

Using her Instagram account, Gigi posted a previously unseen picture with her friend, with caption, “happy happy to my T love you long time.”

Taylor Swift celebrated her birthday days after a California judge has ruled that she must face a lawsuit from songwriters who claim the Grammy-winning singer copied their lyrics in her 2014 hit single “Shake It Off.”

In a decision issued on Thursday, US District Judge Michael W Fitzgerald rejected Swift’s bid to throw out a suit that said she took wording from 2014 song “Playas Gon’ Play” by R&B girl group 3LW.

