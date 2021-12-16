Gigi shares unseen photo with Taylor Swift on singer’s birthday

Supermodel Gigi Hadid on Monday sent birthday greetings to Taylor Swift who turned 32.

Using her Instagram account, Gigi posted a previously unseen picture with her friend, with caption, “happy happy to my T love you long time.”

Taylor Swift celebrated her birthday days after a California judge has ruled that she must face a lawsuit from songwriters who claim the Grammy-winning singer copied their lyrics in her 2014 hit single “Shake It Off.”

In a decision issued on Thursday, US District Judge Michael W Fitzgerald rejected Swift’s bid to throw out a suit that said she took wording from 2014 song “Playas Gon’ Play” by R&B girl group 3LW.