Salman Khan heaps praises on Sushmita’s ‘Aarya 2’ look

Staff Report

Bollywood star Salman Khan praised Sushmita Sen’s look from her latest show, Aarya 2 and the actress responded to it.

The Ek Tha Tiger actor took to Instagram to give his compliments to Sushmita and shared a photo of the series’ hoarding in Mumbai.

Sharing the post, the 55-year-old wrote, “Arre wah Sush how nice u looking ya.

Totally killing it. So happy for u . @sushmitasen47”. (sic)

The Main Hoona Na actor took no time to send back a sweet reply to Khan.

She wrote, “Thank you sooooooo much Jaan Meri!! Generous & loving as always!!! #cherished.”

For those unversed, the actors have worked together in a number of movies like Biwi No.1 and Main Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

Recently, Sushmita’s Disney+Hotstar series premiered on December 10.

