Maya to star in Azaan Sami Khan’s new music video

Pakistani heartthrob Azaan Sami Khan is slowly yet surely creating a niche for himself in the music industry.

The Ishq e Laa star’s melodious voice always seems to strike the right chords with the audience.

Returning back to music after his drama debut, Khan has announced the release of his upcoming song which will feature the gorgeous actress Maya Ali.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Tu crooner shared the picturesque glimpse from his upcoming video ‘Ik Lamha’ from ‘Main Tera; The Album’ and needless to say, the artistic video set in a period setting looks promising

In the aforementioned first look, the Teefa in Trouble is a sight to behold in her ultra glammed up look channelling the old school charm and she looks gorgeous in that mustard yellow saree and jewels.

On the work front, Azaan Sami Khan’s debut performance in the drama serial Ishq e Laa has been highly praised by fans.