In Nawabshah, a teenager dies from a wrong injection

Nawabshah: In Qazi Ahmed, a Taluka of Sindh’s Nawabshah district, a 14-year-old child died after a quack allegedly gave him the wrong shot.

After his health deteriorated, the deceased teenager’s father informed journalists that his son was rushed to a private clinic in Qazi Ahmed.

My child lost his life after being administered the wrong injection by the doctor, the father of the deceased alleged. The body of the boy has been moved to Qazi Ahmed Civil Hospital for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, the police raided the clinic of the doctor, but he fled the area. The hunt to catch the quack was underway, the police added.

Earlier, a three-year-old minor girl had lost her life after the administration of an alleged wrong injection in Kot Radha Kishan, Punjab.

According to the father of the deceased minor, the doctor at the hospital gave her an injection, following which her condition deteriorated and she died.

Later, the heirs organised a sit-in against the hospital administration at the Bazar Naharwala Pul, demanding justice.