New US envoy advocates building strong economic ties with Pakistan

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome said that Washington wishes to create strong economic and trade connections with Pakistan that would benefit the US.

Donald Blome while briefing the US Senate Committee during his confirmation hearing, said that under its geo-economic policy the US wants to enhance economic and commercial relations with Pakistan.

The envoy expressed his conviction to work for Pakistan’s digital economy and intellectual property protection, besides promoting transparent and vast investment in the country.

The diplomat said the US wants to build better mutual and bilateral relationships between Pakistan and India, adding, “The region cannot afford any other conflict,” he added.

“Being an ambassador in Pakistan, safe evacuation of American citizens from Afghanistan will be my priority,” he said, adding the US diplomatic mission in Pakistan would strive for a stable and all-inclusive government in Afghanistan. “I will make sure that Afghanistan does not turn into a safe haven for extremists,” he said.

Blome, while talking about the US assistance to Pakistan to overcome Covid pandemic, said the US has donated 100,000 masks and 25,000 personal protection equipment to Pakistan, besides giving 27 million vaccination doses and 200 ventilators.