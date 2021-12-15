Sheharyar Afridi’s insulting remarks against journalist in France initiates controversy

On Wednesday, the journalist community has denounced the Kashmir Committee Chairman and former interior minister Sheharyar Afridi for reprimanding a Pakistani media person for putting a difficult question to him during an event in France, Daily Times reported.

Earlier, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Afridi had to face difficult question during a function in France. Mr Afridi lost his temper and admonished the organizers of the event.

He also used uncivilized and menacing words while admonishing the journalist who asked him the question.

Different journalistic organizations in Pakistan denounced the disparaging remarks of the committee chairman for the journalist.