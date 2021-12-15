Punjab police is committed towards providing a conducive environment for businesses: IG Punjab

Inspector-General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that maintaining a conducive atmosphere of law and order in the society and providing a compatible environment for business activities is the primary responsibility of Punjab Police which will be ensured in all cases.

He said that the doors of my office are always open for the business community. In case of any problem or complaint, any businessman can visit me while I myself will be in close touch with the business community. He directed RPOs and DPOs to listen directly to problems of traders’ organizations in their districts and ensure priority measures for their redressal.

IG Punjab said that if there is a complaint of harassment of a businessman or trader, strict action would be taken immediately and no negligence or irresponsibility would be tolerated. Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed CCPO Lahore to hold regular meetings with business associations of the city and provide them with all possible assistance.

IGP also emphasized upon to improve security and traffic management issues in the major markets of the city through effective supervision. He said that traders are a valuable asset and all available resources would be utilized for the safety and provision of services to them.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a 12-member delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Shah Alam Market Union at the Central Police Office here today. During the meeting, members of the Anjuman-e-Tajiran Union and business personalities apprised IG Punjab of their problems.

Talking to the representatives of the business community, IG Punjab said that Punjab Police are taking steps under an effective strategy to maintain an atmosphere of law and order in the society. Patrolling hours of Dolphin, Peru and other patrol forces in sensitive areas are being enhanced whereas an action plan has been expedited to curb street crime.

He said that in case of any problem faced by the business community, they should immediately inform local police on 15 and offices of the supervisory officers are also available for their redressal where they would be provided service delivery without any hassle. Members of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Shah Alam Market Union thanked IG Punjab for assuring cooperation.