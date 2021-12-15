On the direction of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, a police crackdown intensified to eradicate drugs across the province.

During the current week, 1415 cases were registered across the province and 1447 drug dealers, smugglers and criminals were arrested. Punjab Police Spokesperson.

This year, a total of 46505 cases were registered against drug dealers and 47494 accused were arrested. An awareness campaign is being run in public and private educational institutions in collaboration with the Department of Schools and Higher Education.

On the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, a crackdown has been intensified in all districts of the province against criminals involved in nefarious smuggling and use of drugs. IG Punjab has directed all RPOs and DPOs to conduct self-monitoring of intelligence-based operations for drug eradication in their districts so that the process of eradication of this evil could be expedited.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that strict action should be taken against those involved in drug use and selling in educational institutions and hostels. IGP emphasized close coordination and information sharing with other organizations like ANF working for anti-narcotics.

Giving details of operations against drug dealers, Punjab Police spokesperson said that 1415 cases were registered in operation against drugs across the province this week and 1447 drug dealers, smugglers and criminals were arrested. A total of 481.496 kg hashish, 13 kg heroin, 2000 g ice (meth) and 17691 litres of liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused. Giving details of all regions of the province this week, the Punjab Police spokesperson said that 201 cases were registered against drug dealers in Lahore and 219 persons were arrested.

In Sheikhupura, 92 cases were registered against drug dealers and 92 persons were arrested. 49 kg of hashish, 1 kg of heroin and 738 litres of liquor were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons. In Gujranwala, 206 cases were registered against drug dealers and 211 persons were arrested. 110 kg of hashish, 6 kg of heroin and 773 litres of liquor were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons in Gujranwala.

In the Rawalpindi region, 137 cases were registered against drug dealers and 140 persons were arrested. In the Rawalpindi region, 50 kg of hashish and 3 kg of heroin and 373 litres of liquor were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons. In the Sargodha region, 62 cases were registered against drug dealers and 62 persons were arrested. 13.496 kg hashish and 783 litres of liquor were recovered from the possession of arrested persons.

While 101 cases were registered against drug dealers in the Faisalabad region and 102 persons were arrested, 39 kg of hashish and 1714 litres of liquor were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons in the Faisalabad region. In the Multan region, 221 cases were registered against drug dealers and 222 persons were arrested. 49 kg of hashish and 3492 litres of liquor were recovered from the possession of arrested persons.

In the Sahiwal region, 93 cases were registered against drug dealers and 94 persons were arrested. 35 kg of hashish, 2 kg of heroin and 1222 litres of liquor were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons. In the DG Khan region, 65 cases were registered against drug dealers and 68 persons were arrested. 19 kg of hashish and 2037 litres of liquor were recovered from the possession of arrested persons.

In the Bahawalpur region, 237 cases were registered against drug dealers and 237 persons were arrested. In the Bahawalpur region, 51 kg of hashish and 5303 litres of liquor were recovered from the possession of arrested persons.

Spokesperson of Punjab Police further said that a total of 46505 cases have been registered against drug dealers this year and 47494 accused have been arrested. He said that as per the direction of IG Punjab, a special awareness campaign is being run with the cooperation of school and higher education departments both in private and government institutions.

The aim of the special awareness campaign is to keep the younger generation away from fashionable drugs i.e and bring the culprits behind the bars.