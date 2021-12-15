Ankita and Vicky Jain get engaged

Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 14 and her pre-wedding festivities have kick-started in full swing. On Sunday, Ankita and Vicky exchanged their rings and now their celebration video is going viral on social media.

Wishing the soon-to-be-married couple, their fans, family and friends are pouring in heartfelt messages for the power couple.

For her engagement ceremony, Ankita looked every bit gorgeous and regal in a glittering black ensemble, while Vicky opted for a coordinated outfit for the occasion. The duo performed on several tracks in order to express their happiness. Ankita set the stage on fire with her performance on ‘Love Me Like You Do’.

Ankita also shared the pictures from the blast which she had on her mehendi ceremony. Dressed in multi-coloured outfits, the duo danced their heart out on dhol and Bollywood songs.

While prepping for her wedding festivities this month, the actress had injured her leg and was advised rest by the doctors. She even shared the picture of her sprained leg in her social media post.

For the unversed, Ankita and Vicky have been dating for more than 3 years now and never miss a chance to woo their fans with their adorable posts.

Vicky Jain has always stood like a rock through Ankita’s thick and thin.

Ankita shot to fame through her popular TV show ‘Pavitra Rishta’ which also starred her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also worked in shows including- ‘Ek Thhi Naayka’ and ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ to name a few.

She made her Bollywood debut with ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ and was later seen in a supporting role in ‘Baaghi 3’.