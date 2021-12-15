Mansha Pasha and Junaid Khan’s ramp walk video breaks the Internet

Mansha Pasha and Junaid Khan, who are undoubtedly among the most adored stars of Pakistani showbiz industry, are nowadays promoting their upcoming film Kahey Dil Jidhar which is being released after COVID-19 outbreak. The actors are taking part in interviews and other events. Recently, Pasha and Khan took part in Bridal Couture week where they walked the ramp for Alishba and Nabeel. Both looked admirable together as Junaid Khan donned off-white Sherwani while Mansha Pasha was wearing dull gold and dull gold embellished outfit. Junaid Khan while walking the ramp held Mansha Pasha up in his arms. His act met severe criticism on the social media for being ‘too uncomfortable’.













