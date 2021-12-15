Ex Sri Lankan cricket captain thanks PM Imran for efforts to ensure justice for Priyantha Kumara

Former World Cup-winning captain of Sri Lanka, Arjuna Ranatunga, commended Prime Minister Imran Khan for his efforts to uncover all those responsible for the lynching of a Sri Lankan citizens in Sialkot earlier this month, as well as his support for the victim’s family.

On December 3, Priyantha Kumara, a 49-year-old Sri Lankan factory manager was lynched by a crowd of hundreds of demonstrators, including employees from the firm where he worked. He was tortured to death by the mob, who then burnt his body.

During first information report that was registered against 900 workers of Rajco Industries on the application of Uggoki Station House Officer Armaghan Maqt under sections 302, 297, 201, 427, 431, 157, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 and 11WW of the Anti-Terrorism Act. Scores of suspects were arrested in the following days.

The incident was condemned across Pakistan from politicians, scholars and civil society members. Authorities were called for swift punishment to the perpetrators.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had termed it a day of shame for Pakistan. “I am overseeing the investigations & let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress, “he had tweeted.

“Thank you for all your efforts in bringing justice for the crime committed against Priyantha Diyawadanage, and for the continued support and commitment toward his family,” Arjuna tweeted. He also added that such violent vigilante behaviour should be condemned vigororously, and an entire nation should not be judged because of the actions of a “small proportion of the population”. He said Pakistan and Sri Lanka had a long-standing relationship and bond based on “strength and solidarity”, recalling past instances when the two countries had come to each other’s aid. “You (Imran Khan) have always been unwavering in facing challenges whether it be on the cricket field or the political arena. Since you’ve become the prime minister of Pakistan, you have been carefully addressing some controversial issues in the country. “In the same manner, I hope you will be able to teach the few misguided individuals within the Pakistani community to treat everyone with the same respect and dignity that all human beings deserve,” he said. The former skipper added that the Sri Lankan nation appreciated the prime minister’s sentiments for the future of the deceased’s family. “All the contributions will go a long way in aiding Priyantha’s wife and children. Your continued support and the actions of Pakistanis will go a long way in helping the family heal from this traumatic experience.”