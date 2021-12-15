Daily Times

Ex Sri Lankan cricket captain thanks PM Imran for efforts to ensure justice for Priyantha Kumara

Former World Cup-winning captain of Sri Lanka, Arjuna Ranatunga, commended Prime Minister Imran Khan for his efforts to uncover all those responsible for the lynching of a Sri Lankan citizens in Sialkot earlier this month, as well as his support for the victim’s family.

On December 3, Priyantha Kumara, a 49-year-old Sri Lankan factory manager was lynched by a crowd of hundreds of demonstrators, including employees from the firm where he worked. He was tortured to death by the mob, who then burnt his body.

During first information report that was registered against 900 workers of Rajco Industries on the application of Uggoki Station House Officer Armaghan Maqt under sections 302, 297, 201, 427, 431, 157, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 and 11WW of the Anti-Terrorism Act. Scores of suspects were arrested in the following days.

The incident was condemned across Pakistan from politicians, scholars and civil society members. Authorities were called for swift punishment to the perpetrators.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had termed it a day of shame for Pakistan. “I am overseeing the investigations & let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress, “he had tweeted.

 

 

 

 

