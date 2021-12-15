Soldier martyred in attack on security post on Iran border

A Pakistan Army soldier Tuesday embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack on a security forces check post along the Pakistan-Iran border in Abdoi Sector of Balochistan.

The soldier was identified as Lance Naik Zaheer Ahmed, a resident of Nushki. He died fighting valiantly during a heavy exchange of fire, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement. The Pakistan Army post also inflicted losses on the fleeing terrorists.

The statement said the security forces remained determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements aimed at disrupting peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan. Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Abdoi sector post.

In a statement, he said the Pakistan Army was making all possible efforts to make the border security more effective.

The minister said Pakistan was committed to eradicating all forms of terrorism and its armed forces and security agencies were thwarting the nefarious designs of terrorists. Farrukh prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of martyred soldier in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.