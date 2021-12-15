Stranded Pakistani passengers allowed to return until Dec 31

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday said that in order to facilitate stranded Pakistani passengers in Category C countries it had allowed all Pakistanis including valid NICOP / POC holders to travel inbound from Category C countries without exemption till December 31, 2021. However, vaccination certificate and proof of vaccination, PCR test, 48 hours pre-boarding and a mandatory quarantine from Omicron countrie would remain applicable.

The forum said that as vaccination of 15 to 18 years of age has not started in a few countries therefore mandatory full vaccination for inbound passengers between 15 to 18 years of age has been extended till January 31, 2022, instead of December 1, 2021. A meeting of the federal and provincial education ministers on Tuesday discussed the proposal regarding the rescheduling of winter vacations in educational institutions from December to January. As per sources, aside from Sindh, all provincial and federal education ministries have agreed to hold winter vacations in educational institutions from December 25 to January 5. However, a final decision will be taken at the meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.