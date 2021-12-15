Ababeel Force to maintain peace during LG polls: Saif

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Tuesday said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan would inaugurate ‘Ababeel Force’ initially for Peshawar on December 15 to maintain peace and security during the local government polls. Addressing a press conference here at Information Cell, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that this force would consist of a total 400 personnel however initially 200 would be recruited and given 200 motorcycles for patrolling. The personnel of the force would not have any specific uniform while security cameras would be installed in their clothes to record on spot activities during the duty hours. He said the force would also facilitate people who visit police stations for their complaints and registration of FIRs, adding that it would later be extended to other parts of the province. Saif said that CM Mahmood Khan today chaired a high level meeting on law and order situation in the province to ensure peaceful environment during the local government elections to be held in 17 districts on December 19. He said that 77000 policemen would be deployed on security duty at polling stations during the LG polls, adding that the polling stations have been categorized into A, B and C as per the sensitivity and security requirements and a quick response force would be deployed at sensitive polling stations.













