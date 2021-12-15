IG Punjab takes notice of firing on police van

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of incident of firing on a police van in Pir Wadhai area of Rawalpindi and sought a report of incident from RPO Rawalpindi. IG Punjab expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Police Constable Khurram Shehzad as a result of firing. He directed to ensure provision of best medical facilities to other injured personnel. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the blood of Khurram Shehzad who was martyred on duty will not go in vain. IG Punjab directed CPO Rawalpindi to form police teams and conduct search operation for early arrest of accused. The accused should get punished after arresting them, IGP added.

All RPOs, DPOs should listen directly to problems of trade associations in their districts: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that maintaining conducive atmosphere of law and order in the society and providing compatible environment for business activities is the primary responsibility of Punjab Police which will be ensured in all cases. He said that the doors of my office are always open for the business community. In case of any problem or complaint, any businessman can visit me while I myself will be in close touch with the business community. He directed RPOs and DPOs to listen directly to problems of traders’ organizations in their districts and ensure priority measures for their redressal.