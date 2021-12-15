PAF pays tribute to martyrs, ghazis of 1971 War

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Tuesday in a series of its tributes paid homage to the martyrs and ghazis (soldiers returned with honour from the war) of the 1971 War highlighting their chivalrous war heroics.

The PAF’s Directorate of Public Relations released a short documentary film based on 1971 war deeds. The documentary underscored the unforgettable role of PAF veterans and soldiers in the 1971 Indo-Pak war who narrated timeless tales of courage and bravery against the enemy.

The documentary also shed light on the renewed the pledge that there was no greater goal for Pakistan’s armed forces than sacrificing one’s life for the defence of the motherland and that the sacrifices of its martyrs would never be in vain.

“These great and everlasting sacrifices of our forefathers will always be remembered in the bold letters of history,” it stated.

The documentary narrated that there were 14 Flying squadrons of PAF who participated in the 1971 War. The No.2 Squadron equipped with light flying T-33 Trainer aircraft was led by Wing Commander Ali Asghar Randhawa.

The aircraft keeping in view the War were prepared for ground attacks, where under his leadership the squadron successfully carried out 43 ground attack missions. Moreover, the No. 5 Squadron was deputed at Sargodha led by Wing Commander Hakimullah and conducted 390 successful combat missions. The most successful mission was Mukhrian Railway Yard destruction which he himself led whereas his squadron destroyed three enemy aircrafts during the war. He was awarded Sitara-i-Jurrat at the end of the war. The No. 6 Squadron equipped with C-130 aircraft was deputed at Chaklala Airbase led by Wing Commander Nisar Younus that conducted 11 successful bombing missions and broke the backbone of enemy’s ground force. The squadron’s three valiant fighter pilots were awarded Sitara-i-Jurrat.

The No. 7 Squadron equipped with B-57 Bombers was led by Wing Commander Muhammad Younus that from Minawali attacked enemy strongholds. It conducted 130 bombing missions successfully targeting enemy air bases, radar stations and other positions of the enemy.

As many as Six Squadron members were awarded Sitara-i-Jurrat. The No. 9 squadron equipped with F-104 aircraft deputed at Sargodha was led by Wing Commander Arif Iqbal. However, one of its units was serving at Masroor Air Base and during the war it shot down two enemy aircraft.