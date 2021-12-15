Low cost quality medicine procured in Balochistan: DG NAB

Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Farmanullah Khan has said that NAB was committed to eradicating all forms of corruption through its awareness, prevention and enforcement regimes. “Thanks to NAB’s intervention, it has become possible to procure low cost, quality medicines and medical equipment after a long time in Balochistan,” he said while addressing a seminar organized by the provincial government with collaboration with NAB with regards to the International Anti-Corruption Day here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. Advisor to CM on Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Zia Lango, Senior SMBR Akbar Harifal, Secretary S&GAD Hashim Ghilzai, VC Balochistan University Shafiqul Rehman, former Senator Roshan Khurshid Baroch, Vice Chairperson HRCP Habib Tahir and Provincial Secretaries were also present on the occasion. Addressing the participants DG NAB said that Investigation of white collar crime is considered as a difficult task all over the world.













