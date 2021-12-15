Sehat Card

The melodious perks of universal health coverage were always considered a luxury of the first world. Not anymore. As Prime Minister Imran Khan launches a game-changing healthcare system “for all” across Punjab, the historic first step has finally been taken in making Pakistan a people-oriented state. Some may stretch the folds of their sheer imagination to reach for the overwhelming welfare state!

Giving a guarantee to cover medical treatment up to one million a year is no small feat. Especially in an inflation-ravaged country like ours. Add to that the back-breaking medical expenses of the pandemic times and we have before us masses ready to paint the town red over this lifeline. For over half of our population living in poverty (22 per cent below the line), the out-of-pocket expenses on healthcare spell a heart-wrenching catastrophe. More often than those in power would like to believe, a single hospitalisation drags the entire family towards bankruptcy. Assets are sold and loans are pursued–many times, on crippling interest rates. Putting the political optics aside, cutting this ribbon would definitely make the ruling party go down as a true reforming party in the annals of history. Something it could not stop broadcasting to its vote bank from the election campaign three years ago.

Sadly, we have gotten accustomed to rubbishing the small sweeteners that rarely come our way. The PPP camp followed the same-old tirade against Islamabad, paying no heed to the adverse conditions braved by the vulnerable. Even if the insurance coverage would only cover the most basic treatment, every small step goes a long way. Yes, government mouthpieces would not tire of blabbering away the new social contract, blowing it way, way out of proportion. But due credit should be given where due. If Mr Bilawal and Co are so committed to the inflation-burdened Pakistanis, shouldn’t they follow suit and unveil an even more extensive package in Sindh. It is very easy to rain on someone else’s parade. But creating something worthwhile oneself is another story altogether.

As for the ruling PTI, ensuring comprehensive insurance is not a walk in the park. The convoluted logistics involved, the steep expenses graph, and the Damoclean sword of corruption are always there to taint the noble intentions. Let us hope that this revolutionising package stays true to its commitment. It would take greater political firewalling and a broad parliamentary consensus to ensure the second act of the success story. In the meanwhile, Pakistan should be proud of its government for putting its people first. We don’t see such humanitarian initiatives every day. *