TME wins British Council International School Award

ISLAMABAD: The Millennium Education, Pakistan, has won the prestigious British Council International School Award, according to press release issued by the organisation.

As many as seven campuses of The Millennium Education were given the award at a graceful ceremony #PAKISA2021 held at a local hotel in Rawalpindi, organized by the British Council. The ceremony was attended by school principals and teachers and various people from British Council namely Muhmmad Ali, Uzma Yousaf -Country Head Cambridge International Examinations, Omer Khan South Asia Regional Lead for ISA and Project Coordinator Schools and Usman Khalid Head of Schools Programme.

The schools winning British Council International School Award for the year 2021-22 are The Millennium Education One World School E-11/4, Islamabad, TME Regents Park D-18 Islamabad, TME Indus Campus Attock, TME Notting Hill Campus Jehlum, Future World School DHA Phase 6 Lahore, TME Holborn Campus Gujranwala and TME Waterloo Campus Islamabad. The school principals and ISA coordinators received the award on behalf of their schools at the ceremony.

The Connecting Classrooms International School Award (ISA) strand is a prestigious global accreditation programme offered by the British Council that recognizes the commitment and good practices of schools in incorporating international dimensions into their classrooms. Successful schools are accredited for three years after completion of the approximately 12-month process which comprises multiple stages; starting from action planning, implementation of the approved plan, national and international collaboration and sharing, self-evaluation and finally, the compilation of evidence for submission to the British Council for assessment.

The Millennium Education started its ISA journey with British Council in the year 2018 where schools were given training by British Council Cluster wise in Punjab, Islamabad and KPK. The trainings were conducted on Core Skills and Connecting Classrooms Modules where Teachers and Principals were briefed about different strategies of Teaching and Learning. Ten schools of The Millennium Education won the award in 2019 which were Future World School Wahid Campus F-10/2, Islamabad, TME Piccadilly Campus F-8/4 Islamabad, TME Trafalgar Campus F-7/1 Islamabad, TME Oxbridge Campus Chak Shahzad Islamabad, TME Greenwich Campus G-13 Islamabad, TME Kingston Campus G-15 Islamabad, TME Khyber Campus Peshawar, TME Pine Campus Abbottabad and Future World School Bahria Town Karachi.

The ISA provides students and schools with excellent opportunities to learn innovatively and enjoyably using both traditional and modern resources. It builds confidence by enabling them to collaborate with international partners and nurtures their inquisitiveness and curiosity through active learning. It refines their social skills through group work, student presentations and develops their critical thinking and problem-solving skills. All these interactions prepare them to face everyday issues and problems with confidence, now and in the future. The Millennium Education aims to take the British Council International School Award journey forward and aims that all schools of TME achieve the accreditation in the coming year. The British Council International School Award provides a context and framework within which new skills in information and communications technology (ICT) and pedagogical techniques can be practiced in a safe and structured manner. News Desk