Two girls gang-raped by three men in Lahore’s Defence area

On Tuesday, In Lahore‘s Defence area three offenders broke into a house and committed gang rape with two girls, reported Daily Times.

The accused also snatched three mobile phones and Rs45,000 in cash from them.

However, police arrested one suspect Abid Ali at the location while two others managed to escape.

A First Investigation Report was registered on the complaint of a victim girl.

Police have started an investigation after conducting a medical test of the girls.

Furthermore, Chief Minister took notice of the incident and summoned a report from the Lahore CCPO. He directed the police to arrest the accused as soon as possible and ensured the provision of justice.