When will Whatsapp feature of disappearing messages be available?

WhatsApp is developing a new feature dubbed ‘Disappearing Messages,’ which would allow users to determine how long their messages will remain visible.

The popular instant messaging software announced that the new function would be available in the coming weeks.

With Disappearing Messages, you choose how long your messages stay around. Set to default on all new chats, choose the duration, and get more control of your conversations. Not every message needs to stick around forever. Rolling out over the next few weeks.



Already, the application’s website said that this functionality would have no effect on messages you have previously sent or received in the chat. In a private chat, each person can enable or disable disappearing messages.

In a group chat, however, any group member can toggle disappearing messages on or off. A group admin, on the other hand, can adjust the group settings to allow only admins to turn off or on disappearing messages.