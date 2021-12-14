COAS visits Karachi Corps Headquarters  

On Monday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has visited the Karachi Corps Headquarters, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Corps Commander Lt-Gen Muhammad Saeed received the army chief, according to the ISPR statement. The Army Chief was informed about the operational matters of the formation and security situation in the province especially Karachi.

He was also briefed on the formation’s support to civil administration in the implementation of KTP including FWO, NLC and NDMA’s efforts for improvement in existing infrastructure to safeguard against urban flooding in Karachi and uplift of relevant civic facilities. He expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the Corps and measures in place for ensuring internal security.

On the other hand, the COAS praised services and sacrifices of formation and Rangers for maintaining law and order resulting in significant decline in terrorism and crime rate over the years and providing a secure environment for socio-economic activities.

He appreciated efforts of all stakeholders in the implementation of the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP). The army chief also visited the headquarters of Sindh Police where he laid a wreath on the martyrs’ monument. He paid tribute to the martyrs and assured their families of all-out support.

