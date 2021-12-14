Shah Mehmood Qureshi asked the world to help Afghan people

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked the international community on Tuesday to continue to support the Afghan people in order to prevent a serious humanitarian crisis.

He said in a statement that the exceptional session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, which will be held in Pakistan on Sunday, will provide an opportunity to discuss concrete actions to support the Afghan people’s humanitarian needs.

The foreign minister said that some international and regional organizations are also being invited to this moot

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that being part of Muslim Ummah, our relations with the people of Afghanistan are deep-rooted in friendship and brotherhood.

Alluding to Pakistan’s intense diplomatic efforts to highlight the plight of the Afghan people, Qureshi said being the collective voice of Muslim Ummah, the OIC can extend support to the Afghan people to control the humanitarian crisis.

He said the OIC leadership can also prove to be effective in galvanizing other international agencies to come forward and extend a helping hand to the Afghan people.

According to UN estimates, half of the Afghan population is suffering from severe food shortages, which is worsening the situation.

According to FM Qureshi, the World Food Program has warned that more than 3.2 million Afghan children are suffering from severe malnutrition.