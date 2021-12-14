COVID-19: Pakistan records only 3 deaths in last 24 hours

On Tuesday, according to the latest stats released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported only 3 coronavirus deaths and 250 new cases in the last 24 hours (Monday).

After adding the fresh cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,289,543. However, the overall death toll surged 28,839.

Moreover, a total of 36,944 samples were tested throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 250 came COVID positive.

Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 0.67 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 734.

Statistics 14 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 36,944

Positive Cases: 250

Positivity %: 0.67%

Deaths : 3

Patients on Critical Care: 734 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 14, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 175 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now climbed to 1,251,584.

As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 9,120.

Furthermore, a total of 478,173 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 443,937 in Punjab,180,710 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,146 in Islamabad, 33,536 in Balochistan, 34,615 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,426 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.