Dollar reaches Rs178, hits new high against rupee

The value of the US dollar is constantly rising and the dollar is now being swapped in inter-bank trade for Rs178.

The rupee has been steadily losing value in recent months, making dollar more expensive by the day. It lost 11 paisas in inter-bank transactions today (Tuesday), and the dollar rate jumped to Rs178.

The rate of dollar was Rs177.89 on Monday, at the time of closing of inter-bank trading. In the open market yesterday, the US dollar reached a new peak of Rs180.50 and gained 60 paisas against rupee.

In the open market on Monday, other currencies also rose and the rates of the British pound increased by 70 paisas to Rs237. While the Emirati dirham also went up by 40 paisas against the Pakistani rupee and reached Rs50.30. Saudi Riyal remained unchanged at Rs 47.55 and the rate of Euro was also same at Rs 201.70.