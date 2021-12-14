NCOC allows stranded Pakistanis in ‘Category C countries’ to return by Dec 31

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday said that all Pakistanis stranded in Category C countries will be allowed to return to Pakistan without restriction until December 31 including those with valid National Identity Cards of Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) and Pakistan Origin Cards (POC).

According to the NCOC, passengers travelling from Category C countries will be required to submit proof of vaccination and take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test 48 hours prior to boarding.

They will be placed under mandatory quarantine upon arrival, if they are travelling from countries that have been hit by the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the centre stated in a statement.

It further stated that since vaccinations of ages 15 to 18 have not begun in some countries, the requirement for the submission of full vaccination of in-bound passengers between these ages has been extended till January 31, 2022, instead of December 1st, 2021.

Last week, the NCOC announced further travel restrictions in the wake of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, adding eight more countries, mostly European, in Category C that banned in-bound passengers.

With the latest expansion, the number of countries on Category C increased from seven to 15. The list comprises the Netherlands, Hungary, Ireland, Croatia, Ukraine, Slovenia, Vietnam, Poland, South Africa, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Namibia.