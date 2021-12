On Tuesday, a seminary teacher, Mufti Naveed, has been accused of badly threatening a student for failure to finish the task in the Garden Town police limits.

The father of victimized student later lodged a FIR against the seminary teacher alleging that latter subjected his son to torture.

He informed the police that his son is a heart patient. Police have detained the teacher and started investigation.

After the medical report, legal action will be taken, said SHO Garden Town Imran Anwar.