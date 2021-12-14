Soldier martyred in terrorists attack near Iran border

On Tuesday, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred when terrorists attacked a post of the security forces in Balochistan, Daily Times reported.

According to a statement of the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a group of terrorists targeted a post of the security forces along the Pakistan-Iran border in the Abdoi Sector in Balochistan.

The attack invited a fierce retaliation from the Pakistani soldiers and during the heavy exchange of fire Lance Naik Zaheer Ahmed, a resident of Nushki, embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly.

The security forces personnel present at the post also inflicted losses on the fleeing terrorists.

The ISPR statement said Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of the Balochistan province.