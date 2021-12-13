Car sales rise 62pc in 5 months: PAMA

Passenger car sales surged 62 percent in the first five months (July-November) of the fiscal year 2021-22 to 90,303 units from 55,779 units during the same period last year.

According to the data released from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) on Monday, passenger car sales dropped 12 percent on a month-on-month basis, with 15,351 new vehicles sold in November 2021. According to PAMA, 2,062 less cars were sold in November as compared to October 2021, while the sales witnessed 29 percent increase on a year-on-year basis as compared to November 2020.

The growth has been seen moderating on rising borrowing cost and tight credit conditions for the last two months, as earlier in October, car sales declined 8.2 percent month-on-month to 17,413 units from 18,971 units in September 2021.

During November 2021, sales of 1300cc and above cars were recorded at 8,102 units, up 29.72 percent compared with sales of 6,244 units in the same period last year. It included 2,771 units of Honda Civic and City, 6 units of Suzuki Swift, 2,786 units of Toyota Corolla, 1,975 units of Toyota Yaris, 244 units of Hyundai Elantra, and 320 units of Hyundai Sonata.

In November, sales of cars with 1000cc engine capacity were 3,640 units, up from 2,398 units in the same month last year.