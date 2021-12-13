SCO countries offered Pakistani market to boost digital economy

Digital Economy is interlinked with innovation and wide infrastructure. Both of these aspects are still untapped from Pakistan’s perspective. Therefore, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members could use the Pakistani market, its resources to boost its digital economy, said Badar uz Zaman Commercial Counsellor at Pakistan embassy in Beijing. Addressing a seminar on the Digital Economy Driving SCO innovation and development, he said that Pakistan has implemented digital reforms in various aspects such as government management and infrastructure and promoted the overall efficiency of social operations, China Economic Net (CEN) reported. Badar said that Pakistan and China have already an optical fiber cable project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. This project would help improve the ICT and telecom industry, promote tourism, IA, 4G, 5G, and other related industries in Pakistan. “We have a stronger need to set up data centers in Pakistan and under the safe city projects. Some top Chinese companies like Huawei, JD. Com and Tencent could send their delegations to Pakistan to discuss further cooperation, Badar added. “Recently, we are seeing more than 30pc IT export growth. Therefore, I believe that if these events are organized, SCO may provide a very strong platform for further collaborations on the digital economy and innovation sector,” he mentioned.













