Pak, Indonesia negotiate trade, goods agreement: Ambassador Adam

Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan, Adam Mulawarman Tugio on Monday said that Pakistan and Indonesia trade and goods agreement is being negotiated and was likely to be implemented soon for increased trade activities. Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) already exists between the two countries and the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is also being reviewed, Ambassador Adam said this while addressing the consultative seminar for the promotion of bilateral tourism with local tourist agents and Journalists.

The Indonesian envoy said that this is the century of the Asian region in which the next Southeast Asia, Pacific Asia, Central Asia and China will play an important role in the global economy and trade.

Pakistan-Indonesia economic cooperation could open new avenues for cooperation between South Asian and Association of East Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, he said.

The Ambassador said that emerging economies like Pakistan could, on the one hand, link global trade with Central Asian countries, and on the other hand, its geographical link with western China could be beneficial to Indonesia and ASEAN countries. He said that Pakistan and Indonesia have historical religious, political, diplomatic and economic ties, which can be used to further strengthen economic and trade ties between the two countries.

Indonesia emerged as the only economy of $1 trillion in the ASEAN and the Islamic world and both of the countries have great potential for cooperation in all fields including tourism, trade, e-commerce, and defense. He said that cooperation in the tourism sector on both sides could introduce new dimensions in the promotion of mutual tourism. Ambassador said that the two countries could lay a new foundation for relations by promoting cooperation in the tourism and services sector. He further said that Pakistan and Indonesia are among the most beautiful countries in the world and with the promotion of tourism, mutual economic activities would reach their peak.

He said that the huge market of ASEAN countries with a population of 650 million has huge economic opportunities for Pakistan, which are being discussed in both countries. He said that Indonesia is a diverse society, where all religions and cultures are respected. There are many Buddhist places of worship in Pakistan too.

In addition, in Pakistan, an emerging country in the field of information, local youth have a lot of expertise in this field. With online connections and a boost in Information Technology (IT), young people from both countries benefit from each other’s experiences and skills to promote economic and cultural

integration. Adam Mulawarman Tugio said that global retail e-commerce sales in 2020 stood at $4.28 trillion, which is expected to reach $5.4 trillion by 2022.

The Ambassador said that Pakistan and Indonesia are countries with large youth populations that can make their mark in the global e-commerce trade and create vast employment opportunities in both countries. He said that Indonesia has set a $50 billion e-commerce trade target by 2025 to connect with the biggest sector of global trade. Ambassador said that Pakistan and Indonesia can be linked with e-commerce trade to increase bilateral trade as well as connect both sides’ youth in connection of business and trade.