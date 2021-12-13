Only united front can eradicate global sports corruption

PARIS: Former European Justice Commissioner Franco Frattini says having international global standards would be the most effective method of fighting corruption in sport, a sector he said was increasingly attracting the mafia. The 64-year-old Italian, who now chairs Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA), said organised crime was highly interested in sport because it was “a very profitable field” for them. Frattini told a SIGA special session on global leadership against corruption to tie in with International Anti-Corruption Day last Thursday that it was necessary to bring together law enforcement, the public and private sectors as well as public institutions dealing with sport to succeed in “destroying” the problem. “Criminal organisations in some cases want, for example, to buy a small-size football team just to clean the picture in their given territory,” the leading Italian judge said. “They do it also to continue activity as a mafia gang or they want relations with sport entities and sport teams just to launder money. Money laundering in the field of sport and dirty money in the field of sport is an international phenomenon as well as corruption,” the former Italian foreign minister added.













