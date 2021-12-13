Aiming for an anti-smog, smoke free environment

The Punjab Transport Company has imposed fines of 34.21 lakh to 15,755 smoky vehicles in the city as part of the ongoing anti-smog drive, while 3,153 heavy smoke emitting vehicles were closed at different police stations and 3,453 small smoke emitting vehicles were issued warnings on the spot.

While 1,372 different public service vehicles were sent for fitness passing those who do not have valid fitness certificate.

According to the details, Punjab Transport Company imposed fines of Rs 34.35 lakh on 17,127 vehicles and 3153 were closed at various police stations and 3345 of minor nature were warned. While documents of 1372 different public service vehicles were seized till they get or renewed their fitness certificate, they were sent to obtain passing certificates at government approved passing centres.

Chief Executive Officer Punjab Transport Company Khawaja Sikandar Zeeshan said that adherence to the law is the primary duty of every citizen and the anti-smog campaign under the supervision of Punjab Transport Company Deputy General Manager Faisal Yousuf will continue till the end of smog. Officers of the enforcement wing of Punjab Transport Company are engaged in joint operations with other departments to eliminate smog. CEO Khawaja Sikandar Zeeshan said Punjab Transport Company is intensifying the action drive against public transport running route permits and fitness certificates. Faisal Yousuf, Deputy General Manager, Punjab Transport Company, says smog is the cause of dangerous diseases and a pollution-free society is the guarantor of healthy people.