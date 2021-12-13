Wajhi Farooki performs ‘Kadi te has bol ve’ for Edge Republic by Ahad & Adil at BCW

Singer, composer and songwriter Wajhi Farooki walked the ramp at Pantene Hum Bridal Couture Week 2021 Day 2 for Edge Republic by Ahad & Adil, bringing the house down with his performance on his upbeat song “Kadi te has bol ve.” Models showcased the designer’s latest collection Tehzeeb. Farooki looked dapper donning a sherwani from the designer’s collection. Wajhi Farooki is a Pakistani singer, composer and song writer who started his career with Bollywood, having lived and worked in India for seven years. Considered one of the most popular young voices for romantic and melodious songs, Farooki is a versatile singer. He has songs of different genres such as pop, jazz, Sufi and many more under his belt. His latest hits are OST Rupoosh and Ishq Jalebi which have won him millions of hearts.













