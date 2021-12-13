Atif Aslam leaves concert as male audience harass women

Famous popstar Atif Aslam walked out of an ongoing concert in the federal capital after having witnessed the male audience at the concert harassing women and families. Atif Aslam personally addressed the male audience saying that they should give women some space and that female and families among the crowd should be kept safe from any sort of harassment and mishap. However, upon sheer disappointment from the male audience the popstar left the concert. Later, in a conversation with one of the management personnel Atif Aslam said that the sanctity of womanhood must be protected at all costs.













