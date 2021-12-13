Last chance for Rana Shamim to satisfy court

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday gave another chance to former G-B chief judge Rana M Shahmim to satisfy it in a case pertaining to his ‘leaked’ affidavit till Dec 20.

As per the affidavit – published by a national newspaper – former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had instructed a high court judge to keep ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in jail until the 2018 general elections.

As the court took up the case, journalist Ansar Abbasi contested the content of the reply submitted by Rana Shamim to the high court that termed the affidavit “confidential”.

Abbasi said when he telephoned Rana to seek his version, the former judge didn’t mention anything about that. At this, the court said Abbasi could submit a new response if he wanted to add anything to his defence.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked whether sub-judice cases could be reported in such a manner.

“Can newspapers publish affidavits of anyone to tarnish a judge,” he questioned. According to the IHC CJ, there will be an inquiry initiated against the notary public in London if this court issues an order. He asked the reporter if his report about the affidavit had followed the international journalism standard.

“Is this fair reporting?”

Justice Minallah said he was not fond of using contempt of court charges but this story about the affidavit had damaged the credibility of the court in the eyes of the public. “It is sad to see how lies are turning in truth and vice versa,” the judge said, adding that the case concerned the judges in his court, not just the former CJP. “I am responsible for the judges of this court,” CJ Minallah added. Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan urged the court to indict the accused, saying Rana Shamim had admitted in his affidavit that making the document public was an “attempt to scandalise judiciary”.

The AGP said the responses submitted by the reporter and the former G-B judge were contradicting each other, adding that the journalist and others facing contempt charges must be asked to submit counter-affidavits.

Justice Minallah said the editor and chief editor were responsible for the story, adding that he could also appoint an international journalist to help the court in this matter. The court, however, once again directed Shamim to submit the original affidavit.