Training of AKAH starts at Emergency Services Academy

The Director-General Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer formally inaugurated six days of Rescue Training for the Urban Search and Rescue Team of Agha Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH) at Emergency Services Academy.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Emergency Service has designed a specialized Rescue Training Program to enhance the capacity of AKAH teams in the field of search and rescue in the academy. The Emergency Services Academy has imparted training to 21 thousand rescuers from all provinces of Pakistan and the Pakistan Rescue Team of the Academy is the first team to be certified by United Nations INSARAG in South Asia.

DG Emergency Services said that professional training is the backbone & operations are the face of the Service, therefore, we cannot compromise on the quality of training. Furthermore, such professional training courses enhance the professional competency of rescuers and first responders which ultimately results in organized Emergency Response in case of any untoward incident. Dr Rizwan further said that the Rescue trainers from UN INSARAG certified Team shall impart Basic Rescue Training to the AKAH team as per the international standards followed by the simulation exercise of Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue. He wished them good luck for the successful completion of the training course.

Earlier, the Course Coordinator Engr. Zohaib Asghar apprised the DG Emergency Services that the participants shall be trained on basic skills such as Search and Location techniques, Worksite Triage and INSARAG, Cross Pattern and Line Search, Cutting and Breaching techniques, Lifting and moving the heavy loads followed by a complete exercise for search and rescue from the collapsed structure. This Course shall be monitored by Dr. Muhammad Farhan Khalid Registrar of Emergency Services Academy.