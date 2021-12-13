Shakil Durrani’s memoirs ‘Frontier Stations’ launched

The Area Study Center of the Peshawar University conducted the launch of ‘Frontier Stations, an account of public service in Pakistan by former civil servant Shakil Durrani.

Director of the Centre Prof Shabbir Ahmad Khan while introducing the book stated that the author who remained Chief Secretary KP, AJK, Sindh, GB as well as Chairman Wapda and Railways has raised pertinent issues in the memoirs. He not only dissects open these critical matters but proposes neat solutions to redress the problems.

The former vice chancellor of Peshawar University Dr Azmat Hayat reviewing the book felt that evaluating the essentials of public service in Pakistan was an exercise in disillusionment as the common people certainly deserved a much better deal than they got. Three quarters of a century after independence’ Pakistan lags behind all Asian countries, save a couple, in meaningful social and economic indicators

Sahibzada Riaz Noor former Chief Secretary and author of a few books himself spoke about the critical issues raised in the memoirs based on Durrani’s decades of experience in administration. The memoirs was also unconventional in approach and different from reminiscences and reflections of retired civil servants. Quoting prominent philosophers from the past he emphasized the importance of the need for the consent of the people in any effort to reform the society and to ensure good governance. There were lessons to be learned in ensuring effective governance and accountability of the politicians and the officials.

Mr Rustam Shah Mohmand, a former Chief Secretary of the NWFP and Ambassador observed that having seen the state functioning over seventy four years many people are the view that the parliament and the governance structure increasingly have become quite irrelevant to the needs of the bulk of the people as these cater only to the needs of a small minority of influential and affluent segments of the society. He said there were inadequate security of life and property; costly and delayed dispute resolution; expanding poverty levels and inadequate delivery of service.

The author while winding up discussions stated that clearly Pakistan and its leadership have underperformed. Countries like Bangla Desh, Vietnam, Philippines have long since surpassed Pakistan in economic and social development not to mention those like China, Malaysia, Singapore and Iran which are laps ahead. He also spoke about the deviation from the law of the land and the betrayal of good governance norms best portrayed by the chilling events of 12th May 2007 in Karachi resulting in the murder of 48 innocent people. They are serious observations on the erstwhile Tribal Areas with recommendations for the future improvements and chapters on the former princely states of Chitral, Swat and Dir.