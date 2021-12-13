Preparations finalised for Khanewal by-election on Dec 16

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalised the arrangements for holding by-election on the vacant Provincial Assembly seat PP-206, Khanewal on December 16 in a peaceful, impartial atmosphere.

A control room has been established in the office of returning officer, which will continue working right from the start of polling process till compilation of results.

Deputy Commissioner and officers of Police and Rangers will remain present to deal with any untoward incident. The ECP has also established separate control rooms at provincial and central levels to register and resolve complaints. The control room will continue working from 7 am morning till compilation of results on polling day.

Provincial control room Lahore has phone numbers 042 99212209; 042 99212620 ; 042 99211020 and Email prcpunjabcontrolroom@gmail.com. The central control room could be contacted on phone 051-2920440; Fax no 051-9204404 for registering complaints. The complaints could also be registered through Email:- ddmonitoringisb@gmail.com

Complaints could also be registered to control room set up by Returning Officer/ District Returning Officer (DRO) 065-2551884; 065-2552344; Email:tanveereo@gmail.com

The ECP has established 183 polling stations and assigned security duties to police, Rangers and law enforcement agencies. Presiding officers will receive polling bags from returning officers. Police, rangers will provide security to presiding officers till completion of electoral process. The ECP has directed presiding officers to keep their location services on, take picture of Form 45 and WhatsApp it to returning officer by taking poling agent on board.

In case of non-availability of internet, the presiding officer would personally hand over the original Form 45 to returning officer by personally visiting his office. The ECP directed each presiding officer to get snapshots of original Form 45 along with forensic details showing time and location and hand it over to the returning officer.

Presiding officer was required to save the relevant details in his computer. Each candidate was asked to ensure proper training of their polling agents. Candidates should ensure that no poling agent could leave polling station without receiving From 45. Each presiding officer was bound to provide the signed copy of Form 45 to relevant polling agents at the polling station.

The ECP expressed the hope that voters will strictly follow Covid standard operating procedures (SOPs).