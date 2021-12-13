Arrangements for death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto reviewed

A high-level meeting was held here under the Chairmanship of Commissioner Larkana Division Shafique Ahmed Mahesar at Commissioner’s office, on Monday.

The meeting reviewed and discussed in detail the arrangements to observe 14th Death Anniversary of Former Prime Minister martyr Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto which is to be held at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on December 27, 2021.

The meeting was attended among others by DIG Larkana Range Mazher Nawaz Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Deputy Commissioners of Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot, SSP’s of Larkana Range, Additional Commissioner-I Larkana, Officials of Shahbaz Rangers, officers of various nation building departments.

During the meeting the Commissioner Larkana urged upon the officers that they should realize their responsibilities and complete the work which was assigned to them without any delay.

He directed the all concerned Officers to complete their tasks before the stipulated time and the slackness in this regard will not be tolerated at any cost.

Commissioner Larkana also directed the officials of various nation building departments set-up of control rooms at various District/Regional offices will be set up and health facilities will include the ambulances, fire-bridges, medical teams consisting male and female doctors, para-medical staff and medicines which will be ready for any eventuality.

On the occasion, Commissioner Larkana reviewed the security arrangements of 14th Death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Commissioner Larkana directed the concerned officials to take steps regarding the bomb disposal squad, sign board installation, Media gallery, inner cordon passes, traffic arrangements and other security plans, while the security of roads leading to the Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto will be beefed up and control room will be established in concerned office.

He said the cleanliness of roads, provision of potable water, ensuring electricity and stand by generator. He also said the accommodation facilities will be arranged on the occasion.

The meeting decided that the all the roads coming towards Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto may be repaired and prepared in a proper way the traffic arrangements will also be ensured so that the people come from all over the country at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, on the occasion of 14th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto.

Mr. Mahesar directed officials of the National Highway Authority and Roads Department to immediately complete the development works on various roads within the Larkana Division and repair those roads where repairs are needed.

He said that action will be taken against the officials of their negligence in this regard.

In order to ensure the drinking water facilities to the people the hand pumps will be installed, the separate bathrooms for man and women will also be constructed in reasonable place of the mazar, in this regard more bathrooms will specially be constructed for women, and different camps will also be set up for the people at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

The municipal officials have been directed to ensure the cleanliness from different routes at Garhi Khuda Bux and in their respective areas and the SEPCO authority will ensure the lighting arrangements at Mazar and surrounding areas on the occasion.

The municipal officials, however, directed that the fire brigades be kept in a ready position.

The women police will also be deployed in order to provide security to the women, besides the large number of police force will also be deployed at the premises of Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on the occasion.

The meeting was informed that the Medical Camps will also be set up at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, Naudero and other surrounding areas on the occasion, the para medical staff and Doctors will remain present 24 hours on their duties.