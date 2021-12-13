KP govt recruits 96,000 teachers: minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has so far appointed as many as 96,000 teachers out of a total 120,000 as announced by the government.

Addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif about the annual performance report, he explained that 55000 teachers were recruited by previous PTI government during 2013 to 2018 while 41,000 have already been recruited by sitting government and the remaining 23,000 would be appointed soon, he added. He said that 5000 would be recruited for the double shift schools system, adding recruitment for this program would be done through the Parents Teachers Council and educated youth can apply online for this program. He said 1123 double shift schools have already been started in different parts of KP.

“Rs.6 billion had been allocated for provision of furniture to Government schools that would directly benefit around 2.6 million children in the province”, he added.

Similarly, to strengthen education services, KP government is spending a record Rs60 billion on provision of furniture, construction of new schools, model classrooms, boundary walls, washrooms and other education projects in merged areas.

As many as Rs17,581 million allocated for 126 elementary and secondary education projects including Rs16021.505 million for 104 ongoing and Rs1559.495 million for 22 new projects by the KP Government for the current fiscal year.

“Uniformed education curriculum is a historic achievement of PTI Government, which enables all students irrespective of the financial position of their parents to get the same education in the country including KP,” said Shahram Khan Tarakai. Shahram Tarkai said the KP Government was providing 7,000 Rehmatul Lil Alameen scholarships to poor students.

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hundreds of Original Projects for Employment (HOPE’87) for establishing Smart Schools in the province to improve higher order thinking and science learning among secondary school students through blended online learning with face-to-face instruction in KP, adding 24 schools have been selected in first phase.