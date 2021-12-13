Coal mining, energy projects success of Sindh govt: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that achievements of Sindh government, include power generation from Thar coal, restoration of law and order in post-2008 scenario and establishment of powers plant, construction of roads and bridges on river Indus on PPP mode. This he said while talking to Assistant Superintendents of Police Inspectors (ASP) of Specialized Training Programme at National Police Academy here at CM House. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Police Mushtaq Maher, ACS Home Qazi Shahid Parvez, faculty members of the police academy and others. Talking about law and order the chief minister said that when PPP came into power in 2008 in Sindh neither the highways were secure, nor the city of Karachi was peaceful. “Peoples used to travel in convoys on the highways and Karachi had no-go areas where even law enforcement agencies were reluctant to enter,” he said and added the PPP government not only secured highways but removed no-go areas in the city. Talking about the achievement of the Public Private partnership concept, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the Sindh government constructed Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Road on PPP mode and then bridge on River Indus to connect Thatta from Jhirk-with Tando Mohammad Khan at Mulakatiar. He added that then the provincial government went on taking up projects on PPP mode and the worth mentioning were Karachi-Thatta road, Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge on River Indus, Malir Expressway and various others.













