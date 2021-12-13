Swiss close corruption case against Spain ex-king

Swiss prosecutors said Monday they had closed a probe into claims that Spain’s former king Juan Carlos got $100 million in kickbacks during negotiations for a rail contract in Saudi Arabia.

The Geneva top prosecutor’s office said transfers into a Swiss account had “not been sufficiently documented” but its three-year probe had not been able “in a sufficient manner” to link the amounts to the rail contract.

Juan Carlos, a key figure in Spain’s transition to democracy following the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975, remains the target of several probes in Spain over his financial dealings.

A Spanish consortium was awarded the lucrative contract in 2011 to build the high-speed rail link between Medina and Mecca.

Swiss prosecutors began the probe in 2018 after media reports suggested Juan Carlos had pocketed illegal commissions in connection with the deal.

The suspicions centred on $100 million (89 million euros) that Saudi Arabia’s late King Abdullah deposited in 2008 into a Swiss bank account to which 83-year-old former monarch had access.

The Geneva prosecutors said their investigation had established that the money had been deposited into an account with Geneva bank Mirabaud&Cie belonging to the Lucum foundation, for which Juan Carlos held the economic rights.

It had also uncovered other transfers, totalling nearly $9 million, sent from Kuwait and Bahrain to Juan Carlos or to his former mistress, German-born Danish businesswoman CorinnazuSayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn.

And the probe determined that there was evidence the ex-king transferred the bulk of the money in the Lucum account — around $65 million — to an account in the Bahamas in 2012 belonging to a company held by zuSayn-Wittgenstein.

The prosecutors said the complexity of the transactions “showed a will to dissimulate” but said there was not enough evidence to proceed.

Juan Carlos and others accused in the case were however ordered to cover the procedural costs of 200,000 Swiss francs.