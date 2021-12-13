Sheikh Rasheed asks PDM to change protest date of March 23

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Monday asked Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to change the date of protest of March 23 due to Pakistan Day.

Talking to media, the minister said that opposition parties have been clarified that they will be responsible if any untoward incident will occur on March 23. No action will be taken against you if you won’t take law in your hands, Sheikh Rashid said to PDM leaders.

Meanwhile, the interior minister said that the cyber-crime wing will be further strengthened to meet the emerging challenges as more resources will be provided to them. Earlier, Sheikh Rashid said that PDM decision anti-inflation march on Pakistan Day is absolutely wrong, therefore, the date must be changed as routes to Islamabad will be closed before March 23.