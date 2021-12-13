In four months, Pakistan exports over $50m of footballs

ISLAMABAD: According to Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Pakistan exported over $50 million worth of footballs in the first four months of the current fiscal year (July-October).

“The MOC [Ministry of Commerce] is glad to announce that football exports increased by 17% to $50.148 million in July-October 2021, compared to $42.780 million in the same period last year,” Razak stated in a Twitter statement.

“Overall, during the same period, the exports of Sports Goods increased by 21% to $ 105.120 million compared to $ 87.070 million.”

Pakistan’s exports climbed by 33% in November, according to the government. Abdul Razak Dawood said in a tweet that Pakistan’s exports grew by 33% in November to a historic monthly high of $2.903 billion, up from $2.174 billion in the same month the previous year, while the target for the month was $2.6 billion.

Dawood also stated that Pakistan’s exports climbed by 27% to $12.365 billion in the first five months of this fiscal year, compared to $9.747 billion in the same period the previous year.