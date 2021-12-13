A man was arrested in Lahore for attacking an anti-polio team

LAHORE: On Monday, police in Lahore claimed to have apprehended a man who had misbehaved and attacked an anti-polio team.

According to authorities, when the anti-polio team arrived at his home to deliver anti-polio drops to youngsters under the age of five, a guy called Imtiaz misbehaved with the staff. From his house’s roof, the man also flung bricks at health workers.

The action was taken on the complaint of the injured health worker, the police said.

Meanwhile, the year’s last seven-day anti-polio campaign has commenced in Sindh to vaccinate over nine million children under the age of five.

In Sindh, the anti-polio campaign will run from today till December 19. During the campaign, 9 million children would be vaccinated against polio in 30 districts across Sindh.

Vitamin A drops will also be administered to the children. Children under the age of 12 will be immunised against Covid-19 in the meantime.