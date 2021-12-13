Sahara for Life Trust organizes first aid training

Lahore: Two-day workshop was organized at University of SouthAsia by Sahara for Life Trust in collaboration of Pakistan Red Crescent Society and Eye on Ivy on 26 and 27 November.

The workshop was organized to provide First-Aid Training to students and teachers. Executive Director Maj R. Mr. Israr-ul-Haq expressed his views while addressing the concluding ceremony, he said, if students know the basics of first aid, they can save many lives while also protecting themselves. He also congratulated the newly elected Ambassadors of the First Aid Club.

Training Coordinators of Pakistan Red Crescent Society provided basic first aid training to participants. They emphasized basic life support, bandages, bone fractures, giving first aid, shifting injured to hospital, and other first-aid methods. All participants were awarded certificates by Sahara Trust’s Executive Director and Shanza Khan, CEO Eye on Ivy.