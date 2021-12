On Sunday, Bitcoin climbed to recapture levels above $50,000.

At 18.03 GMT on Sunday, the world’s largest and most well-known cryptocurrency rose 2.11 percent to $50,445.34, up $1,044.80 from its previous close.

Bitcoin is up 81.9 percent from its low of $27,734 on January 4 this year.

On Sunday, Ether, the cryptocurrency tied to the Ethereum blockchain network, increased 0.26 percent to $4,100, up $10.78 from its previous closing.