Sialkot lyching case: Punjab police present 18 more accused in ATC

On Monday, Punjab Police has presented another 18 accused of Sialkot mob lynching incident of the Sri Lanka manager Priyantha Kumara before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Gujranwala, Daily Times reported.

There are already 34 accused behind the bars on the physical remand in this case. Police brought the accused persons amid strict security measures.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and ordered police authorities to conduct a transparent investigation to bring the accused under the law.

Priyantha Kumara was employed in a factory in Sialkot as an export manager and brutally killed by a mob on allegations that he tore a poster pasted on the wall of the factory bearing religious sentiments.

His body was later dragged on the road and set on fire by the mob, receiving global condemnation.