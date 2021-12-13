Five day polio eradication campaign begins in Balochistan today

Five days polio eradication drive is all set to be launched on Moday(today) in 34 districts of Balochistan province.

Hameedullah Nasar, Balochistan Coordinator of Emergency Operation Centre said that around 2.3 million children would be administered polio and vitamin A drops during the campaign.

11,084 teams would vaccinate children under the age of five, he said.

Mr Nasar said that 9,172 mobile, 949 fixed and 592 transit teams had been deployed in the entire province to make sure that all children were administered polio drops in the drive.

Balochistan Coordinator of Emergency Operation Centre said, “We have taken strict security measures to prevent any unforeseen situation as members of Balochistan Levies Force, police and Frontier Corps will be deployed to protect polio workers.”